Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) CFO Sells $62,551.84 in Stock

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) CFO Matt Steinfort sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $62,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,037.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matt Steinfort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 5th, Matt Steinfort sold 2,230 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $81,149.70.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Matt Steinfort sold 1,891 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $68,756.76.

NYSE:ZAYO opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zayo Group Holdings has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,999.77, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.79 million. equities research analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZAYO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zayo Group to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zayo Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zayo Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,095,000 after buying an additional 900,414 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,175,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,775 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

