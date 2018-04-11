ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) One Day Volume Hits $220,533.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $4.17 or 0.00060366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $220,533.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00602451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.86 or 0.02635530 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00368957 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00126602 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00216741 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 3,717,750 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

