3,590 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 275,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 515,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $1,242,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,864 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 11,235 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $983,736.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21 shares of company stock worth $1,170 and have sold 30,676 shares worth $2,687,566. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 252,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,793. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,846.94, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $300.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wintrust Financial to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/zeke-capital-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-wintrust-financial-co-wtfc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.