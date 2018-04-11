Analyzing Alliance HealthCare Services (NASDAQ:AIQ) and Zeltiq Aesthetics (ZLTQ)

Zeltiq Aesthetics (NASDAQ: ZLTQ) and Alliance HealthCare Services (NASDAQ:AIQ) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zeltiq Aesthetics and Alliance HealthCare Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeltiq Aesthetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alliance HealthCare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zeltiq Aesthetics currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.85%. Given Zeltiq Aesthetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zeltiq Aesthetics is more favorable than Alliance HealthCare Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Alliance HealthCare Services shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Zeltiq Aesthetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of Alliance HealthCare Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zeltiq Aesthetics and Alliance HealthCare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeltiq Aesthetics 9.78% 31.74% 20.11% Alliance HealthCare Services 3.63% N/A 3.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zeltiq Aesthetics and Alliance HealthCare Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeltiq Aesthetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alliance HealthCare Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zeltiq Aesthetics beats Alliance HealthCare Services on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zeltiq Aesthetics Company Profile

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. The Company’s product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. The Company sells its CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists and obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) physicians. It also offers consumables, which are CoolSculpting procedure packs that are needed to perform procedures using its CoolSculpting system. CoolSculpting is a non-invasive fat reduction procedure. CoolSculpting utilizes its controlled cooling technology to selectively reduce stubborn fat bulges. The CoolSculpting system includes CoolSculpting control unit and CoolSculpting applicators. The CoolSculpting Applicator delivers vacuum suction and cooling to the fat bulge being treated.

Alliance HealthCare Services Company Profile

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc. (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services. The radiology segment also comprises radiation oncology services. The interventional healthcare services segment provides interventional healthcare through therapeutic minimally invasive pain management procedures medical management, laboratory testing and other services. The Company operates freestanding outpatient radiology, oncology and interventional clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) that are not owned by hospitals or providers. It operates over 560 diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy systems.

