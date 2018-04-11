ZenCash Market Cap Tops $94.64 Million (CRYPTO:ZEN)

ZenCash (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. ZenCash has a total market capitalization of $94.64 million and $600,194.00 worth of ZenCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZenCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.19 or 0.00377403 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, COSS and Cryptopia. Over the last week, ZenCash has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00613708 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.36 or 0.02670660 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00061074 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00129000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00215615 BTC.

ZenCash Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. ZenCash’s total supply is 3,613,213 coins. ZenCash’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io. The Reddit community for ZenCash is /r/ZenSys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZenCash’s official Twitter account is @zencashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZenCash’s official website is zensystem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZenCash aims to be a secure and useful privacy coin, offering users zero-knowledge proof shielded transactions over an end-to-end encrypted network provided by compensated secure nodes. The project launched as a fork of Zcash technology using zk-SNARKs, but is building out in a direction focusing on usability, grassroots community involvement, and a self-funding treasury model that compensates stakeholders for continued network improvements and growth. “

Buying and Selling ZenCash

ZenCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase ZenCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZenCash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZenCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

