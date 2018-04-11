Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and $1.64 million worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilla has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00818239 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014401 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00172332 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,466,654 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not presently possible to purchase Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zilla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.