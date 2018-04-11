Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 15,752 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 241.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,485,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,156 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,512,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,249,000 after purchasing an additional 353,622 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,207,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,200,000 after purchasing an additional 149,095 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,893,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,792,000 after purchasing an additional 84,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,920,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39,290.99, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 16.28%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 23,885 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 37,453 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $3,034,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,952 shares of company stock worth $9,219,843 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/zoetis-inc-zts-shares-bought-by-glenmede-trust-co-na-2-updated-updated.html.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.