Zuora Prices IPO at $9.00-$11.00 Per Share (ZUO)

Zuora (ZUO) is planning to raise $100 million in an IPO on Thursday, April 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,000,000 shares at $9.00-$11.00 per share.

In the last year, Zuora generated $167.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $47.2 million. Zuora has a market cap of $1 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company and Jefferies served as the underwriters for the IPO and Canaccord Genuity and Needham & Company were co-managers.

Zuora provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We provide cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables any company in any industry to successfully launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business.Today, consumers and businesses are realizing that they no longer have to always buy products. Why buy a DVD, CD, movie, or song when you can subscribe to streaming video and music services? Why buy software or hardware when you can subscribe to software-as-a-service or cloud computing services? Why buy a car when you can subscribe to ride-sharing services? Ten years ago, we coined the term the “Subscription Economy” to describe this new world. We foresaw a new business landscape in which traditional product or service companies shift toward subscription business models. Our vision redefines subscriptions in a broader context than a simple monthly fee. Our vision reflects the wide range of business models in the Subscription Economy, where products and services can be priced based on usage, consumption, and outcomes, and the value of a company’s relationships with its customers is critical. Forrester Research has defined this as “The Age of the Customer,” a 20-year business cycle in which the most successful enterprises will reinvent themselves to systematically understand and serve increasingly powerful customers. “.

Zuora was founded in 2006 and has 933 employees. The company is located at 3050 South Delaware Street, Suite 301, San Mateo, CA 94403, US and can be reached via phone at (800) 425-1281. or on the web at http://www.zuora.com.

