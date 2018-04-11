ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,344 Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 190.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $156,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.83 to $42.80 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Shares of VZ opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $195,995.72, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/zwj-investment-counsel-inc-sells-7344-shares-of-verizon-communications-vz.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.