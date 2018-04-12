$0.06 EPS Expected for Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.23. Emerge Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerge Energy Services will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Emerge Energy Services.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Emerge Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMES. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerge Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMES. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 22.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 70,310 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $1,244,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 106.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Emerge Energy Services stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Emerge Energy Services has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP owns, operates, acquires and develops a portfolio of energy service assets. The Company operates through Sand segment. The Company conducts its Sand operations through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC (SSS). The Company’s Sand business mines, processes and distributes silica sand, an input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells.

