$0.20 EPS Expected for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 17.08%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

In related news, Director Peter J. Baum purchased 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,599.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,792.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Derby & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLY opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,989.65, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.90. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

