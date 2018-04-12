$0.21 EPS Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. Boston Private Financial posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

BPFH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 31,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,259.60, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.96. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald purchased 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Morton III sold 35,057 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $541,981.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 33,255 shares of company stock valued at $507,486. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

