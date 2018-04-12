$0.24 EPS Expected for Shaw Communications (SJR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

SJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Shaw Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,551.21, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.10%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

