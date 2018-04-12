-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for YogaWorks (YOGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for YogaWorks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.21). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YogaWorks will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for YogaWorks.

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of YogaWorks in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:YOGA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 2,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,848. YogaWorks has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YogaWorks stock. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Cowen Inc. owned about 6.31% of YogaWorks at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

YogaWorks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

