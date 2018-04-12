$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Foundation (FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFWM. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Larsen sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $409,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Max Briggs sold 24,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $469,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,791 shares of company stock worth $2,713,622. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 76.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 120.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 142,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

