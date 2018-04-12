$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPS Commerce (SPSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. SPS Commerce posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. SPS Commerce had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $64.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.25, a P/E ratio of 143.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $65.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,120,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 174,924 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,980 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $13,875,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

