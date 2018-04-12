$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.83 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.05%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

DEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 492,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.60, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CAO Alison M. Bernard acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the United States Government agencies. The Company leases its properties to such agencies through the United States General Services Administration (GSA).

