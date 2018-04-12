$0.41 EPS Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.54. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.22 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.81%.

MMLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,550,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 293,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 519.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 105,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,298. The company has a market capitalization of $536.04, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.50. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership with a set of operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s four business lines include terminalling and storage services for petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of finished lubricants; natural gas services, including liquids transportation and distribution services, and natural gas storage; sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

