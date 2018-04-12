$0.50 EPS Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.14. 470,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,077.80, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, the Company owned 39 hotels, 37 of which are completely owned, comprising 11,533 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

