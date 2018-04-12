$0.51 EPS Expected for RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. RCI Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RICK. BidaskClub raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Westpark Capital set a $34.00 price target on RCI Hospitality and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

RICK stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $278.03, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 58,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

