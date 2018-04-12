$0.53 EPS Expected for Discovery Inc (DISCA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.72. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. ValuEngine cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo upgraded Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.93. 3,380,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,929. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,631.10, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

In other news, insider David Leavy sold 20,673 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $483,954.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 2,571 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $61,909.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,640 shares in the company, valued at $882,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $913,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, formerly Discovery Communications, Inc, is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements.

