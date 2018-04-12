-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invitae Co. (NVTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Invitae also posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 180.85% and a negative return on equity of 124.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, insider Randal W. Scott purchased 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,916,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after buying an additional 1,235,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,518,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after buying an additional 1,061,531 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,104,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 643,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 134,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 296,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,884. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

