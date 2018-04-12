-$0.64 EPS Expected for G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.62). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $36.44. 135,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,794. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $1,157.45 and a P/E ratio of -9.93.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $75,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,578 shares of company stock valued at $371,642.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,535,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 42.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

