$0.79 EPS Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.76. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.98 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $61.15. 310,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,811. The company has a market capitalization of $6,572.77, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.44%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jonathan M. Kemper sold 33,424 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,040,200.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,059,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,647,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Burik sold 850 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $51,824.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,453.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,446 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,042. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/0-79-eps-expected-for-commerce-bancshares-inc-cbsh-this-quarter-updated-updated-updated.html.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.