-$0.89 EPS Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $77.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 792.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AERI stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 164,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,851. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2,288.61, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

