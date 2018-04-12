-$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will announce earnings per share of ($1.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.49). Portola Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.43% and a negative net margin of 1,268.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTLA shares. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,108.25, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, EVP Tao Fu sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $43,663.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,770.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 62,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “-$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) This Quarter” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/1-46-earnings-per-share-expected-for-portola-pharmaceuticals-inc-ptla-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.