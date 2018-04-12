$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walt Disney Co (DIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.57. Walt Disney posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $135.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.39 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.80 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $152,427.64, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 132,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/1-67-earnings-per-share-expected-for-walt-disney-co-dis-this-quarter.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.