$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts (WYNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The casino operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 100.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $228.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.20.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen A. Wynn sold 4,104,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $738,899,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $177.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19,075.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.51. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

