1-800-PetMeds (PETS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 1-800-PetMeds (NASDAQ:PETS) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 1-800-PetMeds’ earnings. 1-800-PetMeds reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that 1-800-PetMeds will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 1-800-PetMeds.

1-800-PetMeds (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. 1-800-PetMeds had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-PetMeds from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Northcoast Research set a $58.00 target price on shares of 1-800-PetMeds and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 1-800-PetMeds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-PetMeds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 10,000 shares of 1-800-PetMeds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,790,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 5,000 shares of 1-800-PetMeds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $241,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,140.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-PetMeds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 1-800-PetMeds by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in 1-800-PetMeds by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in 1-800-PetMeds by 50,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-PetMeds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PETS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 92,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.59, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. 1-800-PetMeds has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $57.80.

1-800-PetMeds Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

