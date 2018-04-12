$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc (SPGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to post $1.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. S&P Global posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 199.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,317,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $167,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,792 shares of company stock worth $3,973,197 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.65. 1,283,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,114. The stock has a market cap of $48,878.29, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $127.28 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/1-97-earnings-per-share-expected-for-sp-global-inc-spgi-this-quarter-updated-updated-updated.html.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.