We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 10,038 Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PML)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PML) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PML stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

