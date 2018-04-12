$103.48 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) to report sales of $103.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.40 million to $107.40 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $108.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $103.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.05 million to $471.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $498.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $420.38 million to $570.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $106.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.06 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,391,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 653,517 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,376,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 610,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 221,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 534.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 80,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.25, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.37. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.10%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. The Company consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, totaling 7.2 million deadweight.

