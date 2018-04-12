Banco de Sabadell S.A Invests $5.85 Million in Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,365,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.89 per share, for a total transaction of $518,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,203.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,155.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,250 shares of company stock worth $6,794,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,712,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37,013.98, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/104473-shares-in-delta-air-lines-inc-dal-acquired-by-banco-de-sabadell-s-a-updated-updated-updated.html.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.