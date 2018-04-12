$108.56 Million in Sales Expected for ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) will post sales of $108.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ZAGG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.17 million to $133.50 million. ZAGG reported sales of $92.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ZAGG will report full-year sales of $108.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.11 million to $564.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $582.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $568.89 million to $596.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZAGG.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.15 million. ZAGG had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine upgraded ZAGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZAGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on ZAGG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price target on ZAGG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ:ZAGG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,279. The company has a market capitalization of $331.63, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. ZAGG has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZAGG during the 4th quarter worth $14,151,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ZAGG by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 560,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZAGG by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 381,890 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ZAGG by 1,068.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 342,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZAGG during the 4th quarter worth about $4,153,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “$108.56 Million in Sales Expected for ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) This Quarter” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/108-56-million-in-sales-expected-for-zagg-inc-zagg-this-quarter-updated.html.

ZAGG Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZAGG (ZAGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZAGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZAGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.