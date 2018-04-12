Probabilities Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Probabilities Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 93,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.51. The company had a trading volume of 727,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,520. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $305.45 and a 12-month high of $363.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.8614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/1090-shares-in-spdr-sp-midcap-400-etf-mdy-acquired-by-probabilities-fund-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.