Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Radius Health by 23.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Radius Health by 2,302.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 73,227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Radius Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Radius Health by 45.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Radius Health by 50.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $2,601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,853,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,365,543.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $1,829,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,903,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,960,967.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,009,100 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $35.68. 857,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,599. The company has a market capitalization of $1,644.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.04. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 666.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.10.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

