Elkfork Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59,819.43, a PE ratio of 97.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $119.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $134.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

