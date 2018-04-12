1,218 Shares in Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.65. 497,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,533. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $308.30 and a fifty-two week high of $435.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36,485.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $473.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.33.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $306,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/1218-shares-in-sherwin-williams-co-shw-purchased-by-lake-street-advisors-group-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.