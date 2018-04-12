Jefferies Group LLC Invests $233,000 in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,308,000 after purchasing an additional 412,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,982,000 after purchasing an additional 319,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 90.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 233,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 852,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Catherine B. Elflein purchased 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $49,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,672 shares of company stock valued at $52,752. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $1,167.71, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases.

