Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Credit Suisse AG (USLV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AG (NASDAQ:USLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Credit Suisse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USLV. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Shares of Credit Suisse stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,947. Credit Suisse AG has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

