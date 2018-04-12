$14.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) to post $14.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.52 billion. Archer Daniels Midland reported sales of $14.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year sales of $14.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.06 billion to $63.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $63.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $61.57 billion to $64.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.72 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Buckingham Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.64 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Vertical Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.30 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 173,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.37. 3,419,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24,097.15, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

