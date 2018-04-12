1,405,891 Shares in Gold Fields (GFI) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,405,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Gold Fields at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 34,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,963 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $7.06 to $6.31 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gold Fields from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,664. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/1405891-shares-in-gold-fields-limited-gfi-purchased-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. The company holds interests in eight operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as mineral reserves of approximately 48 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 101 million ounces.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.