$149.57 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark (TRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post $149.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.70 million and the lowest is $148.80 million. Trustmark reported sales of $148.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $149.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.40 million to $625.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $646.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $641.50 million to $654.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Trustmark stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. 154,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,131.39, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 107.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

