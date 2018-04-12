1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €69.00 by Berenberg Bank

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €69.00 ($85.19) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($87.65) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($69.14) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.59 ($82.21).

Shares of ETR:DRI traded up €0.55 ($0.68) on Wednesday, hitting €57.05 ($70.43). 63,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a one year high of €72.65 ($89.69).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

