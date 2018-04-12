Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $19.82 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,000. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 3.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 80,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 590,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,527,000 after buying an additional 316,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $1,951,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,622,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $75,391.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,598.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.86. 2,088,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $93.14 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $42,171.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

