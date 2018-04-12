$191.79 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) will announce $191.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shutterfly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.47 million and the lowest is $190.80 million. Shutterfly reported sales of $191.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterfly will report full year sales of $191.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shutterfly.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.25. Shutterfly had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $593.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Shutterfly’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFLY has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterfly to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterfly currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Shutterfly stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.99. 775,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,001. Shutterfly has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,707.03, a P/E ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Shutterfly announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher North sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $11,519,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $47,057.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,803. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

