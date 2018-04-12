Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 19,236 Sogou (SOGO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth about $29,190,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth about $29,425,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth about $14,439,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth about $12,325,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth about $3,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sogou stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 744,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,418. The firm has a market cap of $3,455.33 and a P/E ratio of 29.93. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.56 million. analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Sogou in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

