$195.97 Million in Sales Expected for Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) will report $195.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.30 million and the lowest is $193.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year sales of $195.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $808.82 million to $863.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $951.54 million per share, with estimates ranging from $903.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.13 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 787.55% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blue Apron from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.43 to $3.31 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

In other news, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $237,334.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at $250,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $346,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 140,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,999 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3,473.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth approximately $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.83. 122,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,821. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

