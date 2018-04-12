Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Holdings in Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Medpace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth $325,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth $391,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Medpace by 86.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Medpace and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo cut their price objective on Medpace from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Medpace stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,269.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.11.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Medpace had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $99.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

