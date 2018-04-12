We Are One Seven LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Progressive Co. (PGR)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Progressive by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 457,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 209,006 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 880,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,613,000 after purchasing an additional 405,643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Progressive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 22,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $59.99 on Thursday. Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $34,936.55, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Progressive Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Progressive to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

